Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho Taken Out Of The Way To Destabilise Southern Nigeria—Factional Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has described the arrest of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho in Benin Republic as proof that the Nigerian Government can end terrorism and banditry if it wants to.

One of the factions of the group disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday through Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

According to him, the “endless pampering of Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, and killer herdsmen is the route that will surely bring catastrophe to the North and will be a great threat to the corporate existence of the country.”



He noted that the arrests of "Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu signify that those who promote the consciousness of Nigerians are detained while the terrorists, bandits, and killer herdsmen are furnished with cover-ups by Northern leadership to destabilise the South for their heinous political purposes.”

He alleged that the government appeared to have got secessionist agitators –Nnamdi Kanu and Igboho –out of the way to pave the way for a sinister agenda to give murderous Fulani herdsmen and terrorists freedom to take over forests in Southern Nigeria.

“We, therefore, call for the unconditional release of the 'Prisoners of Conscience', Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho, as there is no evidence on the ground of possible arrests of Northern terrorists and bandits who have abducted school children, maimed Southern Nigerian farmers, and murdered security agents.

“Nnamdi Kanu and Igboho are not murderers, they should be released without further delay,” the group said.