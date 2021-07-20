Police Rescue 100 Kidnap Victims From Bandits In Zamfara

The police in Zamfara State have rescued 100 captives abducted by bandits in the Dansadau area of Maru Local Government Area of the state.

The captives reportedly spent more than 40 days in the den of bandits before they were rescued on Monday.

Repentant bandits were said to have facilitated their release through a mediation brokered by the state government.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Police spokesperson in the state, SP Mohammed Shehu, told the BBC that kidnappers abducted the victims at Manawa village on June 8, and kept them at Kabaru forest for over 40 days.

“The rescue is one of the efforts the state command is making to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

“The rescue operation took that long out of the sheer number of the captives; it’s necessary for us to carefully apply tactics in order not to jeopardise the whole operation. And thank God that it went smoothly,” he said.

He said out of 100 persons rescued, 80 were with security agents so far, adding that the others were sick.

“The remaining 20 couldn’t make it to Gusau as they’re sick therefore we handed them over to their families who’ll take care of them," he added.