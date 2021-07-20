You Should Be Ashamed For Representing Terrorist Government Under Buhari, Angry Nigerian Lambasts National Female Team In Austria

The man urged the footballers to return to their bases and not represent Nigeria, which he described as a terrorist nation under President Muhammadu Buhari.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 20, 2021

Nigeria's national female football team, Super Falcons have been subjected to hurls of abuse from an angry Nigerian in Vienna, Austria. 

This happened on a bus after their training in the European country. 

The visibly angry Nigerian man was mad that they could represent Nigeria despite all the human rights abuses recorded by the government of Muhammadu Buhari, including the killing and arrest of peaceful protesters. 

A contingent of the nine-time African champions - Nigeria - on Sunday arrived in Vienna, the Austrian capital, for an 8-day training camp as part of preparations for some upcoming games, most notably the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament.

Lagos is scheduled to host the six-nation invitational that will see the Super Falcons, Ghana’s Black Queens, Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses, Banyana Banyana of South Africa, Morocco, and Mali compete in September for a trophy named in honour of Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

Twentry-six players, alongside technical and administrative staff, are staying at the Event Hotel Pyramide, Vienna for camping. 

However, a video seen by SaharaReporters on Tuesday shows how the team were subjected to a tirade of abuse from a visibly angry Nigerian in the European country. 

The man urged the footballers to return to their bases and not represent Nigeria, which he described as a terrorist nation under President Muhammadu Buhari. 

He said, "I want to speak to you people. I am also a Nigerian and I live in Vienna. I have been living in here for so many years. 

"You people are representing a terrorist government. You Nigerian youths should be very ashamed of yourselves, everyone of you here. This can't happen in a European country, that their youths are representing a government...we are suffering the youths of Nigeria. 

"You are representing a terrorist organisation called Buhari, kidnapping its people and killing youths."

His speech did not go down well with some of the Nigerian team members as they started to challenge him. He however did not back down. 

He continued, "I'm speaking to these youths. Don't touch me, I will call the police on you. This is not a third world country, this is Austria. This is a democracy. You should be ashamed of yourselves. Over 200 people were killed at Lekki Peninsula and you are here representing Nigeria."

