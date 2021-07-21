Graduate Under Probe For Exam Malpractice Not Yet Ordered To Rewrite Exams – UNIBEN

The spokesperson for the University of Benin, Benedicta Adeola Ehanire, has said there is no report yet from the panel set up to investigate a 400-level student, Peace Ufuoma, who is under probe for alleged exam malpractice.

The spotlight had been on Ufuoma after she wore a controversial shirt with the inscription “aggressive malpractice brought me this far” during her signing out parade.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, Ehanire debunked reports circulating online claiming the institution had asked Ufuoma, to rewrite her exams from 200 Level.

There had been reports on Wednesday that the student was asked to rewrite all her papers from her level two till the end of level four.

The report also alleged that the school management is of the opinion that Peace Ufuoma be used as a scapegoat to tell every student of the University of Benin that examination malpractices are not allowed within her walls.

However, speaking with SaharaReporters, Ehanire said the report was not true.

She said, “The current report online is fake. The University is following due process; panels have been set up to investigate her claims and the panels are yet to submit their report to the management who will consider the report. It is not something as straightforward as people are portraying it to be. The University is following due process."

SaharaReporters recalled that last week, the Department of Microbiology, University of Benin constituted a committee to probe the results of the female student, who marked her graduation in a controversial shirt.

A video had gone viral on social media which featured the young lady, Peace Ufuoma, wearing a shirt that reads “aggressive malpractice brought me this far.”

In a meeting on Tuesday, July 13, the management of the institution begun investigating all the results of the lady and a report is to be given within a week.

The memo sighted online was signed by the department's head, S.E Omonigho, and directed to one Prof I. O Enabulele to head the committee.