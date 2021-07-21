NDLEA Nabs Two Women Wearing Hijab To Hide Illicit Drugs In Benue

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 21, 2021

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested a 36-year-old lady, Chioma Afam, for taking multiple identities and wearing hijabs to elude security search in Benue State.

She was arrested alongside another suspect, Chidinma Caleb, 22, as they attempted to smuggle a total of 296,000 tablets of Diazepam and Exol-5 from Onitsha, Anambra State, to Gombe State.

NDLEA officers

Chioma who picked up names such as Amina, Uzoamaka and Ifunanya to cover her criminal activities was arrested on Saturday, July 17.

It was learnt that Chidinma also wore hijab as a cover for her despicable activities during routine checks and profiling of inward vehicles into Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Their vehicle which was coming from Onitsha, Anambra state was stopped along Makurdi – Alliade road while heading to Gombe State via Makurdi.

A search of their vehicle led to the discovery of 43 kilogrammes of Diazepam and 33 kilogrammes of Exol-5, both weighing 76 kilogrammes with a total of 296,000 tablets packed in four large ‘Ghana must go’ bags.

The spokesman of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Wednesday said, “Curiously, the two interstate drug traffickers had rebuffed efforts to take pictures with the exhibits without wearing their hijab.”

In another development, the Ondo State command of the NDLEA on Sunday, 18 July, intercepted one Olu Ameh, a commercial motorcycle rider with 465 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa along Ijagba-Ute road in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

The illicit substance was said to have been purchased from one Joseph in Ago-Akure, Akure North LGA and being transported to the buyer, a certain Egbonwon at Ijagba village in Ose LGA.

