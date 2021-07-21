Ooni, Aare Ona Kakanfo, Yoruba Kings, Help To Secure Igboho’s Release – Protesters Cry Out At Igboho’s Residence

The Yoruba Nation agitators have stormed the residence of Yoruba agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho to begin a protest demanding his release, following his arrest by security operatives in Benin Republic.

The protesters called on all the Yoruba monarchs and leaders to show total support for Igboho and ensure that he was not extradited to Nigeria.

File Photo

According to them, the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Aare Ona Kakanfo, Gani Adams, must help to secure Igboho’s release as his extradition would cause trouble for Yoruba people in Nigeria.

One of the protesters said, “Igboho is not a criminal, why have they declared him wanted? No one can point to a situation where Igboho stole, raped or killed anyone.

“As at yesterday, Sheikh Gumi shared a video of him offering the Muslim prayer. The government knows where he is; yet he has not been arrested. Why have they now declared Igboho wanted? Release him now.”

Another protester said, “Let the government not think that now that Igboho has been arrested, the agitations will stop. No, he is not the only one. We, the agitators are many. Igboho is not alone.

”Gani Adams, let your position be meaningful. Don’t let us be put to shame as you are the Aare Ona Kankafo. You cannot say you are not aware that Igboho is trying to save the Yoruba.

“Ooni, help us save Igboho. All our kings, help us, support us. We are suffering, we cannot sleep; we find it difficult to feed.

”Igboho is rich and he has helped people; why have they declared him wanted? Since we started the protest, there has never been a time we killed anyone. Igboho has never killed anyone since the protest. He has always asked us to free anyone we capture. Benin Republic, do not extradite Igboho to Nigeria.”

A female protester said the arrest of Igboho was simply a call to war, as she warned that the activist be released from detention immediately. She expressed fear that his extradition to Nigeria would lead to Igboho's death.

The agitators had also last week protested against the raid of Igboho’s residence by operatives of the Department of State Services and demanded release of the 12 aides arrested in Igboho’s house.