Panic In Abuja Community As Gunmen Raid Homes, Kidnap Residents

Six persons have been abducted at Tungan-Maje community in Gwagwalada area council of Abuja, Federal Capital Territory around 11:46 pm on Monday.

The kidnappers were said to have invaded some houses at Anguwar Dabiri and Anguwar Sarki within the metropolis.

The gunmen divided themselves into three groups before attacking three houses in the area, a source said.

The source said some of the gunmen shot into the air while leading the victims out of the community.

“Some of the kidnappers positioned themselves at strategic positions, while others entered the house and whisked the victims into the bush," the source said.

Confirming the incident, the district head of Tungan-Maje, Alhaji Hussaini Barde, noted that six persons were abducted.

“Kidnappers in Tungan-Maje have been causing a nightmare for my people. And I can tell you that since September last year till date, we have recorded nine deadly attacks by kidnappers,” he said.

Hussaini appealed to the security authorities to intervene.