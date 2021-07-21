Protest Rocks Lagos Airport As Air Peace Delays Flight For Over 12-hour

The passengers lamented that their flight was postponed without prior notice by the airline from 8am till 8pm.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 21, 2021

Scores of Nigerians on Thursday night protested the delay of their flight by Air Peace at the Murtala Muhammad Local Airport in Lagos.

The passengers lamented that their flight was postponed without prior notice by the airline from 8am till 8pm.

This is coming a few days after the Nigerian government said airline operators in the country must refund the full cost of travel tickets to passengers after a two-hour delay.

“On domestic flights, delay beyond one hour, a carrier should provide refreshment, and one telephone call, or one SMS, or one e-mail. They should send you an SMS or email or call you to say, ‘I am sorry, I am delaying for one hour.

“Delay for two hours and beyond, the carrier shall reimburse passengers the full volume of their tickets. For delays between 10pm and 4am, the carrier shall provide hotel accommodation, refreshment, meal, two free calls, SMS, email, and transport to-and-fro airport,” the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika had said.

Data released by NACA show that in the first quarter of this year, out of the 14,662 domestic flights operated in the country, 7,554 were delayed.

Also, 562 flights were delayed out of the 1,871 international flights operated out of the country. Nine international and 149 domestic flights were canceled.

Currently, there are nine domestic airlines operating scheduled flights in the country, while 19 airlines operate international flights in and out of Nigeria, according to the NCAA data.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel World's Richest Man, Jeff Bezos Goes To Space Aboard His Rocket Ship
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Yet To Find 155 Passengers On Plane With Infected Italian
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Politics Ondo Lawmaker Travelling To Participate In APC Governorship Primary Election Involved In Auto Crash
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s Airport Authority Pays Staff Half Salary After Top Officials, Children Stole Over N750m In Fraudulent Contract Scheme
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Travel Chinese Government Blocking Our Evacuation, Says Nigerians Stranded In China
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Helicopter Crashes In Lagos
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Protest At Supreme Court In Cotonou As Yoruba Nation Agitators Demand Igboho's Release
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics How Beninese Authorities Chained Sunday Igboho In Cell, Made Him Cry Like Baby – Lawyer Reveals
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Panic In Abuja Community As Gunmen Raid Homes, Kidnap Residents
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption How NNPC Official, Lover Fraudulently Took Over Man’s Company, Forged Signature To Withdraw N33m From Bank Account
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Police Yet To Arrest Suspected Killers Of Plateau Professor Despite Seeing Bank Details – Family Cries Out
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Nation: Groups To Present Petition At 76th UN General Assembly
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Ooni, Aare Ona Kakanfo, Yoruba Kings, Help To Secure Igboho’s Release – Protesters Cry Out At Igboho’s Residence
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Military How I Survived Military Jet Shot Down By Bandits – Nigerian Air Force Pilot
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections How Nigerian Communications Official Lied On Electronic Transmission Of Results, Used 2018 Report – PDP Lawmakers
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics How Sunday Igboho Escaped From Beninese Airport, Was Lured Back Through Phone Calls
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Department Of State Services Didn’t Follow Due Process On Sunday Igboho – APC Senator
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer Drags Buhari To Court For Appointing Dankaka, Tukur As Federal Character Commission Chairman, Secretary
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad