Yoruba Nation Activist, Sunday Igboho To Be Arraigned In Court Tomorrow

Igboho’s lawyers are already in the West African country in preparation for the court case.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 21, 2021

Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, is expected to be arraigned for immigration-related offenses in Benin Republic tomorrow.

SaharaReporters had reported how Igboho was arrested on Monday night in Cadjèhoun Airport, Cotonou with a Beninese passport while trying to flee to Germany.

Sunday Igboho

A source told SaharaReporters that the Yoruba nation activist might be arraigned on Thursday for an immigration offense bordering on illegally owning the country’s passport.

He added that Igboho’s lawyers are already in the West African country in preparation for the court case.

“Igboho may be arraigned for passport-related offenses in Benin Republic tomorrow. His Nigerian lawyers are here already. Yoruba leaders in the Benin Republic have been supportive as well,” the source said.

Meanwhile, SaharaReporters gathered that the Nigerian government, through its Ambassador to Benin Republic, Tukur Buratai, is bent on extraditing Igboho to Nigeria.

It was learned that the former Chief of Army Staff wrote two letters to the government of the West African country and insisted on the arrest and extradition of Igboho.

Buratai had in the letters described the activist as a terrorist and murderer.

“Nigeria had written two letters to the West African state, describing Igboho as a terrorist and murderer. The first letter was written on July 7th. A second letter describing his bodily features was passed on to Benin Republic yesterday,” a security source told SaharaReporters.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had on July 1 raided the residence of Igboho in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Igboho had planned a ”Yoruba nation Rally” in Lagos two days before the raid.

The DSS raided the residence, killed two people and arrested 12 aides but Igboho escaped.

The agency alleged that Igboho was stockpiling weapons, and subsequently declared him wanted. The agitator has been on the run since the raid.

