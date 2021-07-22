Benin Republic Court To Consider Sunday Igboho’s Bail Application Friday

A Benin Republic court in Cotonou on Thursday ordered the detention of Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho till Friday, July 23.

The Cour De’appal De Cotonou will consider Igboho’s bail application by same Friday, SaharaReporters was told.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the court on Thursday ordered Igboho’s wife to be released.

SaharaReporters had learnt from court officials that the court ruled that Igboho should be returned to custody.

"They just finished from court. The wife is to be released this night and Sunday is to remain in custody. The matter was adjourned till Friday," an official had said.

SaharaReporters had reported that Sunday Igboho was awaiting his fate at the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, following his arraignment by the authorities of the country for immigration-related offences.

Igboho was taken to court on Thursday afternoon.

Igboho was arrested at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou, Republic of Benin, with his wife on their way to Germany on Monday night.

The West African country accused him of illegally owning its passport.

He was declared wanted by the Department of State Services earlier in July after his Ibadan house in Oyo state was raided on July 1, 2021 by the operatives of the secret police.

Two people were killed by the DSS in the late night raid while 12 other persons were arrested and later paraded in Abuja.

Some Yoruba living in and around Cotonou had on Thursday thronged the court awaiting the commencement of the trial.

They demanded that Igboho should not be returned to Nigeria, saying that he had committed no offence.