BREAKING: Beninese Court Releases Sunday Igboho’s Wife, Orders Igboho To Remain In Custody

Sunday Igboho was awaiting his fate at the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, following his arraignment by the authorities of the country for immigration-related offences.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 22, 2021

The Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, where Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) and his wife, were arraigned on Thursday has ordered the wife to be released this evening.

SaharaReporters learnt from court officials that the court ruled that Igboho should be returned to custody.

“They just finished from court. The wife is to be released this night and Sunday is to remain in custody. The matter was adjourned till Friday,” an official said.

SaharaReporters had reported that Sunday Igboho was awaiting his fate at the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, following his arraignment by the authorities of the country for immigration-related offences.

Igboho was taken to court on Thursday afternoon.

A source had told SaharaReporters that the activist was not for extradition to Nigeria.

SaharaReporters had reported how Benin Republic police on Monday night arrested Igboho at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport in Cotonou, while trying to fly from the country to Germany.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had on July 1 raided the residence of the activist in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Igboho had planned a ”Yoruba Nation Rally” in Lagos two days before the raid.

The DSS raided the residence, killing two people and arresting 12 aides but Igboho escaped.

The agency alleged that Igboho was stockpiling weapons, and subsequently declared him wanted.

The agitator had been on the run since the raid.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Why Sunday Igboho Cannot Be Extradited To Nigeria Without Court Process – Falana
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Benin Republic Court To Consider Sunday Igboho’s Bail Application Friday
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Beninese Court Orders Officials To Return Igboho’s Wife’s Passport, Other Documents
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights BREAKING: Yoruba Nation Activist, Sunday Igboho Not For Extradition To Nigeria As Benin Republic Court Goes On Recess
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Nnamdi Kanu Is Our Son, I’m Ready To Stand Surety For Him Again – Senator Abaribe
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Human Rights Yoruba Nation Activist, Sunday Igboho To Be Arraigned In Court Tomorrow
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics FULL LIST: 28 Yoruba Dignitaries Assembled By Ooni Of Ife To Consider Igboho, South-West Crisis
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Why Sunday Igboho Cannot Be Extradited To Nigeria Without Court Process – Falana
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Why All Progressives Congress Rejected Tinubu As Vice-President In 2015 – Voice Of Nigeria Director, Okechukwu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity US Economist Calls Nigeria's President Sleepy, Describes Buhari’s Government As Incompetent
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion The Yoruba Have Won Their Agitation, By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Benin Republic Court To Consider Sunday Igboho’s Bail Application Friday
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Beninese Court Orders Officials To Return Igboho’s Wife’s Passport, Other Documents
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Six Super Tucano Aircraft From US Arrive In Nigeria
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Revenge Porn: Former Mistress Of Ex-Imo Governor, Ohakim Arraigned In Abuja Court, Granted Bail
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami Accuses Nnamdi Kanu Of Killing Fulani Herders, Bars IPOB Members, Branded T-shirts From Court Sittings
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Constituents Write Nigerian Senator, Demand Explanation For Her Absence During Plenary Session
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Human Rights BREAKING: Yoruba Nation Activist, Sunday Igboho Not For Extradition To Nigeria As Benin Republic Court Goes On Recess
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad