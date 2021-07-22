BREAKING: Yoruba Nation Activist, Sunday Igboho Arrives Beninese Court Ahead Of Trial

The West African country had accused Igboho of illegally owning its passport.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 22, 2021

Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho has arrived the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, ahead of his arraignment by the authorities of Benin Republic for immigration-related offences.

 

“Igboho may be arraigned for passport-related offenses in Benin Republic tomorrow. His Nigerian lawyers are here already. Yoruba leaders in the Benin Republic have been supportive as well,” a source had told SaharaReporters on Wednesday night.

SaharaReporters Media

Igboho was arrested at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou, Republic of Benin, with his wife on their way to Germany on Monday night.

 

He was declared wanted by the Department of State Services earlier in July after his Ibadan house in Oyo state was raided on July 1, 2021 by the operatives of the secret police.

 

Two people were killed by the DSS in the late night raid while 12 other persons were arrested and later paraded in Abuja. 

 

SaharaReporters gathered that some Yoruba living in and around Cotonou on Thursday thronged the court awaiting the commencement of the trial.

 

They demanded that Igboho should not be returned to Nigeria, saying that he had committed no offence.

Saharareporters, New York

