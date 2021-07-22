Nigerian Top Monarch, Ooni Sets Up Committee Over Ighoho’s Arrest, Rallies South-West Leaders On Truce

SaharaReporters had reported how the activist was arrested on Monday night in Cadjèhoun Airport, Cotonou with Beninese passport while trying to flee to Germany.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 22, 2021

Amidst rising tension resulting from the arrest of a Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi has announced the setting up a 28-member committee made up of prominent South-West leaders.

 

According to the committee coordinator, Akin Osuntokun, the committee will look into the issues surrounding the arrest of Igboho and other related matters.

On July 1, the Department of State Services (DSS) raided the residence of Igboho in Ibadan, Oyo state.

 

He alongside others had planned to hold a ”Yoruba Nation Rally” in Lagos two days after the raid.

 

The DSS raided the residence, killing two people and arresting 12 aides but Igboho escaped.

 

The agency alleged that the activist was stockpiling weapons, and subsequently declared him wanted.

 

“The Ooni of Ife inaugurated an advisory council comprising eminent Yoruba sons and daughters across the political spectrum. It is called the Ooni Caucus.

 

“The inauguration ceremony had been scheduled over a month ago and it is just an accident that it coincided with reports of Sunday Igboho’s arrest in Cotonou. "Nonetheless the council is actively interested in the new development and would appropriately respond in the nearest future,” TheCable quoted Osuntokun as saying.

 

He further listed the committee members to include Deputy Chairman Oyo State Traditional Council and Olugbon of Igbon, Oba Olusola Alao; Senator Biodun Olujimi, Mrs Toyin Saraki, Mr Segun Awolowo, Prince Doyin Okupe, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Prince Oye Oyewumi, Mr Muyiwa Ige and General Olu Okunnowo.

Saharareporters, New York

