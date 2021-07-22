Sheikh Abduljabbar Detained Over Alleged Blasphemy In Kano Seriously Ill, Bleeding From Anus— Lawyer

The embattled Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara, a Kano-based cleric recently arrested and detained by the state government for alleged blasphemy is having a serious health crisis in detention, SaharaReporters has learnt.

His lawyer, Rabiu Abdullahi disclosed that the Sheikh's grave health condition has been confirmed by a medical consultant from a government hospital in the state.

The Sheikh, it was gathered, will undergo some tests before the exact ailment can be determined.

However, he has been placed on some medications by health personnel to manage the situation, Abdullahi confirmed to journalists in Kano, Wednesday night.

"Yes, he is not healthy. He is in a serious health situation because he is even bleeding from the anus.

"A medical personnel has confirmed that he is not healthy. He asked if he was having health issues before he was arrested and he said no. If he was diagnosed with a stomach ulcer and he said nothing was wrong with him before his detention. He was also asked if he had ever had this type of bleeding before and he said he never experienced it in his life.

"The doctor then advised him on what to do and prescribed some drugs. This is pending the outcome of some tests that will confirm his exact condition,” he stated.

Concerning whether they are suspecting any foul play from anywhere to get him eliminated, the lawyer said, "Even if there is any foul play, we cannot say it because we have no proof. We only want the world to know what is happening and judge for themselves.”

On July 16, the Kano State Government charged Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara to court over alleged blasphemy and incitement.

Kabara is famous for his controversial religious commentaries and statements, which some Muslims have regarded as sacrilegious to Prophet Muhammad.

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammed Garba, in a statement said the development followed the receipt of the first information report from the police by the Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, which prepared charges against the cleric.

“Abduljabbar was subsequently arraigned on Friday, July 16 before an Upper Sharia Court Judge, Kofar Kudu, Alkali Ibrahim Sarki Yola, where the charges included blasphemy, incitement, and sundry offences were mentioned,” it noted.

According to the statement after the court sitting, the matter was adjourned to July 28, while the scholar would remain under police custody until Monday when he would be sent to prison till the adjourned date.