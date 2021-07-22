Tension As Herdsmen Kill Five Farmers In Nasarawa

The farmers were killed on Wednesday night while they were sleeping in their houses.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 22, 2021

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have reportedly killed five Tiv farmers in Gidan Sule village in the Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

SaharaReporters learnt that the farmers were killed on Wednesday night while they were sleeping in their houses, leading to tension in the community.

File photo used to illustrate story. Guardian Nigeria

The President of Tiv Development Association in the State, Comrade Peter Ahemba, said in Lafia that the gunmen stormed the village and attacked residents during which they murdered four of the farmers instantly while the fifth person died after being taken to the hospital.

He lamented that they were attacked by suspected Fulani herdsmen who killed four females and a male.

He appealed to Tiv people in the community to remain calm as he was working with security agencies to restore normalcy in the community.

“Five persons (were) lost in Gidan Sule village in Keana LGA due to the attack by suspected Fulani herders on Wednesday night.

“Four out of the five persons were instantly murdered but one of them who we thought would survive the attack, later died in the hospital. Tiv people in Nasarawa State are peace-loving people. There was no misunderstanding between my tribesmen and the suspected Fulani herders in the community so I wonder why the attack was carried out,” he said.

However, the Acting Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria in the State, Bala Dabo who said that he had not been informed of any attack in the community promised that he would investigate the incident to ensure that he gets the rationale behind the crisis.

“I have not been informed about the attack and I cannot confirm to you that my people were the ones that actually carried the attack. I want to assure you that the matter will be investigated so as to ascertain the true position of what really occurred in the community on Wednesday night”, he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, ASP Ramhan Nansel who confirmed the incident noted that a detachment of police personnel consisting of Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Vigilante and hunters with support from the Military were drafted to the area when they received the information.

Saharareporters, New York

