Bandits Kill 3 Persons In Zamfara, Burn Military Armoured Vehicle During 4-Hour Operation

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 23, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked Dansadau community in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara state, killing three persons.

The gunmen also set ablaze an armoured personnel carrier belonging to the Nigerian military.

Residents told SaharaReporters that the bandits stormed the community around 2:30 am on Friday and operated for four hours.

It was learnt that on arrival at the village on motorcycles, the gunmen started shooting indiscriminately, resulting in the death of the victims.

Farming and herding communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle and kidnapping residents for ransom.

In 2019, the state government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different 'repentant' gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed.

