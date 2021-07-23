Court Sets Aside Julius Abure-led Labour Party’s National Working Committee

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ruled to set aside the National Working Committee of the Labour Party which was controlled by Julius Abure and Umar Farouq as the National Chairman and the National Secretary of the party respectively.

In his judgment on Friday, Justice I.E Ekwo ordered “the parties to maintain status quo ante bellum in other not to disturb the matter pending further order of the this Court.”

Julius Abure

The matter in which the Labour Party and others were the plaintiffs had Abure and Farouq as defendants in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/149/2021.

Human rights lawyer and lead counsel to the plaintiffs, Femi Falana (SAN), while addressing the Court, had specified that the defendants converged and held a purportedly National Executive Council/National Convention.

It was claimed to have elected the defendants as national officials of the party in contravention to the judgment of the same Federal High Court that had in 2018 declared the Labour Party as the party of the Nigerian workers, promoted, funded, and founded by the workers through the central Labour organisation.

The case was, however, adjourned till October 4, 2021.

A copy of the order of the court obtained by SaharaReporters reads, “Upon this suit coming up today, July 23, 2021 for Motion Ex-Parte, and for hearing with Femi Falana, SAN, (with Marshal Abubakar).

“It is hereby ordered as follows: the applicants are hereby ordered to put the Defendants on notice of the Ex-Parte Motion within seven days of this Order.

“Defendants are hereby ordered to show cause why the prayers of the Plaintiffs ought not to be granted on the next date of hearing.

“An Order is hereby made for Parties to maintain status quo ante bellum in other not to disturb the rest of the matter pending further order of the Court.

“The case was adjourned to 4th October, 2021 for hearing.”

