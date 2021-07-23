Department Of State Services Receives Court Order Mandating It To Produce Sunday Igboho’s Aides For Bail

The order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday which compelled the Department of State Services to produce the 12 associates of the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) has been served on the secret police.

SaharaReporters was told by Pelumi Olajengbesi, the counsel to the detained aides, that the certified true copy of the order was served on the DSS by the court bailiff on Friday.

“Sequel to the order granted earlier today, we made application for the Certified True Copy of the enrolled Order made by the court and we requested the bailiff of the court to serve the Order on the Respondents. The bailiff has just confirmed to us now that the service of the Order has been successfully effected of the DSS. Thank you,” Olajengbesi said.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered the DSS to produce on or before next Thursday the 12 associates of the Yoruba Nation agitator so that it could consider whether to grant them bail.

See Also Legal DOCUMENT: Court Considers Bail For Sunday Igboho’s Aides, Compels Department Of State Services To Produce Them

The court in a ruling obtained by SaharaReporters and delivered by Justice Obiora Egwuatu stated that the order would “enable this Honorable Court inquire into the circumstances constituting grounds of their arrest and detention since 2nd of July, 2021.”

Justice Egwuatu made the order in the ruling on an ex-parte motion filed on July 8 and moved by Olajengbesi on behalf of the applicants.

By the motion, the applicants had prayed for an order of court mandating and compelling the respondent to produce them in court for them to be arraigned.

The court ruling reads, “Upon this motion exparte dated the 7th of July, 2021 and filed on 8th of July, 2021 and coming up before this Honourable Court today today 23rd day of July, 2021 for hearing, praying for the following;

“An Order of this Honourable Court mandating and compelling the Respondents to produce the Applicants to enable this Honorable Court inquire into the circumstances constituting grounds of their arrest and detention since 2nd of July, 2021 and where it deems fit, admit applicants on bail.

“An Order of this Honourable Court mandating and compelling the Respondents to produce the applicants.

“That the Respondents are to produce the Applicants at the next adjourned date. That this matter shall proceed during the vacation.”

On July 1, the DSS operatives had stormed the residence of Sunday Igboho at Soka, Ibadan around 1am, killing two of his associates and arresting the 13 aides.