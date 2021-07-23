DOCUMENT: Court Considers Bail For Sunday Igboho’s Aides, Compels Department Of State Services To Produce Them

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday ordered the Department of State Services to produce before or on next Thursday the 12 associates of the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, so that it could consider whether to grant them bail.

The court in a ruling obtained by SaharaReporters and delivered by Justice Obiora Egwuatu stated that the order would “enable this Honorable Court inquire into the circumstances constituting grounds of their arrest and detention since 2nd of July, 2021.”

File Photo

Justice Egwuatu made the order in the ruling on an ex-parte motion filed on July 8 and moved by Pelumi Olajengbesi on behalf of the applicants.

By the motion, the applicants had prayed for an order of court mandating and compelling the respondent to produce them in court for them to be arraigned.

The court document reads, “Upon this motion exparte dated the 7th of July, 2021 and filed on 8th of July, 2021 and coming up before this Honorable Court today today 23rd day of July, 2021 for hearing, praying for the following;

“An Order or this Honorable Court mandating and compelling the Respondents to produce the Applicants to enable this Honorable Court inquire into the circumstances constituting grounds of their arrest and detention since 2nd of July, 2021 and where it deems fit, admit applicants on bail.

“An order of this Honorable Court mandating and compelling the Respondents to produce the applicants.

“That the Respondents are you produce the Applicants at the next adjourned date. That this matter shall proceed during the vacation.”

On July 1, the DSS operatives stormed the residence of Sunday Igboho at Soka, Ibadan around 1am, killing two of his associates and arresting about 13 persons.

Igboho, who escaped the raid, is currently facing trial in Benin Republic, where he was arrested on Monday.

