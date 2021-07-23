Oil-rich Rivers Residents Lament Deplorable State Of Road Damaged Two Years After Construction

The deplorable condition of Igbo-Etche road linking Eleme junction in Rivers State has become a concern for residents of Rumuokwurushi in Obio/Akpor and Igbo-Etche areas of the state.

According to some residents who spoke to SaharaReporters on Friday, the road was once awarded to be constructed by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike when he newly got into the office.

The sources, however, stated that the road did not last long before it began to deteriorate as it was obvious that inferior materials were used.

One of them said the government of oil-rich Rivers State has abandoned the road, which has then become a nightmare to the motorists plying it and to the people in that community as well.

“I think it was Governor Wike in his early days that awarded the road to be constructed. That was when he newly took over governance. It was poorly done, and the reason why it didn’t last longer than two years. After the construction, it went bad again,” the source said.

As the Nigerian state faces many challenges mainly constituted by its leaders in the political and economic spheres, infrastructural facilities have been largely neglected by the leaders.

When asked about the efforts of the political leaders to fix the road to the advantage of the entire residents of the community, the source said no political leader has taken up the challenge.

“Igbo-Etche road is a connecting road between Eleme junction and located in Rumuokwurushi. The location is under the jurisdiction of Rt. Hon. Dr. Awaji-inombek D Abiante representing Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives,” one of the sources added.

Abiante is the federal lawmaker who recently sponsored a bill to scrap the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the country over banditry, incessant kidnapping of innocent corps members across the country, religious extremism and ethnic violence.