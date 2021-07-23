Remember Kanu In Prayer – IPOB Lawyer Urges Nigerians Ahead Of Monday Trial

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 23, 2021

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has urged Nigerians to remember him (Kanu) in prayer as the IPOB leader will be appearing in court on Monday, July 26.

The lawyer noted that nothing would change the day of trial, as earlier scheduled.

File Photo: Ifeanyi Ejiofor addressing IPOB members

There had been speculations that Kanu’s case might not come up on the said date courtesy of the annual vacation for Nigerian judges.

The judges’ vacation is expected to start on July 26 and would end on September 17, 2021.

However, in a statement on Friday, Kanu’s lawyer, Barrister Ejiofor revealed that the case would be called up for hearing as scheduled.

He wrote; “We have just received a confirmation from Federal High Court Abuja that the hearing on our Client’s case above referred will still go on as earlier scheduled on Monday next week being the 26th day of July 2021.”

The lawyer also urged Kanu's supporters to offer prayers to God for him and for the legal team.

“Remember Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the entire Legal team in your prayers. Thank you all and remain blessed,” he wrote.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

