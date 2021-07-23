Soldiers Arrest Enugu Community Youths During Search For Policemen’s Killers

The joint security agents stormed the community where it was reported that some policemen were on Wednesday evening killed by unknown gunmen at the Amaechi axis of Enugu South.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 23, 2021

Residents of Akpawfu community in the Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State have abandoned their homes following an operation by men of the Nigerian Army and other security forces.

A source at Akpawfu revealed that the gunmen, who had attacked the checkpoints, were said to have penetrated the community from the nearby Akpugo, and in the process, one of their Hilux vans somersaulted near St Philip Catholic Church, Akpawfu.

“This must have informed the belief by the military that the gunmen were camped in Akpawfu,” a village source said.

The source claimed that the soldiers came into the community in the early morning, searching house to house, arresting scores of youths.

The soldiers reportedly came in four armoured vehicles and other operational vehicles situated in strategic places within the community, particularly, Agudene village.

Sources within the community disclosed that there is a mass exodus of people, especially the youths from the community.

A village source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to Daily Post, said, “As I’m talking to you, all young men in the community and even women have fled the community as the soldiers claimed that those houses being searched were used as camping grounds by the gunmen.

“For me, I don’t know if that is true. What I know is that the gunmen drove past our community towards Abakaliki. Our youths are running away to other towns because we know that the army will see the youths here as targets.”

 

