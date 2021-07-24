2023: APC Cabals Plot Consensus Candidate To Thwart Tinubu's Presidential Bid

Top sources in the party said the plot became imperative because of Tinubu's seeming supremacy among other presidential aspirants which put him in a commanding position to emerge as the party's candidate.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 24, 2021

Opposition forces within the All Progressives Congress are reportedly considering the consensus method in choosing its presidential flag bearer in the forthcoming 2023 general elections in order to drown the presidential ambition of a former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu.

Top sources in the party said the plot became imperative because of Tinubu's seeming supremacy among other presidential aspirants which put him in a commanding position to emerge as the party's candidate.

Bola Tinubu

Sources, however, revealed that the main obstacle to him is his health which is outside the control of men.

According to Vanguard, the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, had proposed the use of consensus as a way of fencing off what he described as moles from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

But pro-Tinubu forces have vehemently opposed the gesture, especially in Ekiti where Senator Tola Adeniyi, chairman of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2023 (SWAGA) raised his opposition last Thursday.

The proposal for consensus in choosing party officials and candidates according to other party sources followed the realisation by those opposed to the former Lagos State governor that he, (Tinubu), could not be easily stopped in a free and fair contest.

Tinubu, it was gathered, has made strong inroads into North-West and North-East states with heavy delegates’ count.

Sources say that the Tinubu camp is especially strong in Kano, Katsina, Kebbi and Borno states that are known to be rich in delegates.

A party source was quoted as saying, “The constitution of the APC provides that serving and former members of the National Assembly are statutory delegates and this means that all former lawmakers from 1999 are automatic delegates.

“You can see that Tinubu is very strong in Kano, Katsina, Sokoto and Borno and these are states that have a rich base of delegates for the convention and most of them are aligned towards Tinubu."

It was gathered that the Tinubu camp is doing well in the South-South especially in Akwa Ibom and Delta states.

However, the strong challenge he has in Akwa Ibom is Akpanudoedehe, the secretary of the CECPC who was until recently, famously known to belong to his camp.

In the absence of Akpanudoedehe, Tinubu is said to have mobilised an alternative organization with a focus on reaping from the state which has the highest number of Local Government Areas in the South-South.

However, the adoption of the consensus method it was gathered, could see Tinubu being shoved aside by powerful interests around the presidency determined to stop him through influencing the choice of party officials and delegates that would be automatic delegates in the national convention.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics How Nigerian Government Plans To Extradite Sunday Igboho – Attorney General, Malami's Office
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Sunday Igboho Seeks Asylum In Benin Republic After Failed Germany Trip
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics What South-West Governors Are Doing About Sunday Igboho’s Trial – Sanwo-Olu Opens Up
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Government Plots To Establish Herdsmen Settlements, Grazing Colonies In Six States
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigeria's Security Situation Very Terrible Under Buhari — Speaker, Gbajabiamila
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Sunday Igboho Files N5billion Suit Against Malami, Department Of State Services Over Invasion Of House
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Six Super Tucano Aircraft From US Arrive In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Nigerian Government Plans To Extradite Sunday Igboho – Attorney General, Malami's Office
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Igboho Risks 21 Years’ Jail If Found With Fake Beninese Passport – Benin Lawmaker
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Reuben Abati And His 30 Shekels Of Silver By B.U. Nwosu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Sunday Igboho Seeks Asylum In Benin Republic After Failed Germany Trip
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News FACT-CHECK: Is Video Showing Pastor Adeboye Saying T.B. Joshua Tried To Kill Him Real?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerian Ex-Banker, Wife, Mother-In-Law Jailed 60 Years for Stealing Depositors’ Funds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics What South-West Governors Are Doing About Sunday Igboho’s Trial – Sanwo-Olu Opens Up
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Government Plots To Establish Herdsmen Settlements, Grazing Colonies In Six States
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigeria's Security Situation Very Terrible Under Buhari — Speaker, Gbajabiamila
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Sunday Igboho Files N5billion Suit Against Malami, Department Of State Services Over Invasion Of House
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Under Buhari On Suicide Plunge, Everybody Is Getting Out – Soyinka
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad