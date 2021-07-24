BREAKING: Plane Crashes In Kwara, Passengers Evacuated

Many passengers, including some highly placed Nigerians, narrowly escaped death after an aircraft belonging to one of the major airlines crashed upon landing in Ilorin, Kwara State, from Abuja.

According to the Nation, the plane had a tyre burst and a bang which affected the cabin with luggage falling on passengers.

It was gathered that with the impact of the crash, the plane could not taxi to the tarmac.

The incident occurred on Friday at about 9.30am, forcing authorities of the airport to close the runway of the airport and cancel all flights.

No official statements have been released from the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria(FAAN) and other aviation regulatory agencies.

In the last 24 hours, the runway of the airport had been closed to traffic.

But all the traumatised passengers were successfully evacuated from the runway.

As at the time of filing this report at 2.08pm, efforts were being made to relocate the plane from the runway.

It was learnt that the process of moving the plane from the runway was slow because, according to a source, “it is a bigger aircraft and we have no equipment.

“We are in the process of removing the aircraft. We have been on it for 24 hours,” the source added.

But the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other agencies offered to keep the incident under wraps.

“We were directed to manage the situation,” the source said.