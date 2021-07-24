BUSTED: APC Supporters Cast Votes Without Voter Cards In Lagos Council Election

A reliable source informed SaharaReporters that the ruling APC, in a bid to rig the election, mounted pressure on the election officers to allow the APC supporters without voter cards to cast their votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 24, 2021

The voting process at Ojokoro Local Community Development Area in Lagos State has been manipulated with supporters of the All Progressives Congress allegedly voting without using the Permanent Voter Cards.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The source noted that there had been only four real voters at the polling unit as of the time of filing this report.

He said, “We are having issues of manipulation here at Ojokoro Local Community Development Area. APC officials want to cast votes without cards to top up the numbers we have. There have only been four voters so far.”

Meanwhile, SaharaReporters earlier reported that the Nigerian Police Force in both Ogun and Lagos states warned that it would not tolerate violence and thuggery among politicians and their supporters.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, in a statement, had said the command had put measures in place to enforce the restriction of movement across the state between 6 am and 3pm, adding that only those on election duty and essential services on the election day would be exempted.

He was quoted as saying, “We assure the good people of Lagos State, LASIEC officials, candidates, accredited election observers and other actors in the election of adequate security before, during and after the elections.”

