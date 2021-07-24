How Nigerian Government Plans To Extradite Sunday Igboho – Attorney General, Malami's Office

The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has opened up on the ongoing trial of Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, saying it would use the “beneficial approach” in the extradition of the activist.

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr Jibrilu Gwandu, the AGF in an interview with PUNCH, noted that the government was “not bound by time limitations” in its moves to bring Igboho back to Nigeria for trial.

Abubakar Malami

When asked why Malami was yet to file extradition charges against the activist, Gwandu replied, “The Attorney General is considering and I believe, he is not bound by time limitations in exercising that discretion and considering the beneficial approach.”

He explained that Malami at the appropriate time would do the needful.

SaharaReporters had on Thursday reported that the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, where Igboho and his wife were arraigned ordered the wife to be released same day.

SaharaReporters learnt from court officials that the court ruled that Igboho should be returned to custody.

“They just finished from court. The wife is to be released this night and Sunday is to remain in custody. The matter was adjourned,” an official had said.

SaharaReporters had reported that Igboho was awaiting his fate at the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, following his arraignment by the authorities of the country for immigration-related offences.

Igboho was taken to court on Thursday afternoon.

A source had told SaharaReporters that the activist was not for extradition to Nigeria.

SaharaReporters had reported how Benin Republic police on Monday night arrested Igboho at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport in Cotonou, while trying to fly from the country to Germany.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had on July 1 raided the residence of the activist in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Igboho had planned a ”Yoruba Nation Rally” in Lagos two days before the raid.

The DSS raided the residence, killing two people and arresting 12 aides but Igboho escaped.

The agency alleged that Igboho was stockpiling weapons, and subsequently declared him wanted. The agitator had been on the run since the raid.