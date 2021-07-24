Nigeria's Security Situation Very Terrible Under Buhari — Speaker, Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the security situation under President Muhammadu Buhari is “still very terrible.”

Gbajabiamila made this statement while addressing journalists after paying Sallah homage to the President in Daura on Friday, stressing that the APC led government met “some difficulties on ground.”

Femi Gbajabiamila

According to him, the All Progressives Congress government led by Buhari came to power promising to tackle insecurity, corruption and pursue economic prosperity for the country. But “security is still terrible.”

“We came on the mantra of security, anti-corruption and economy and if you want to be objective we are not where we were.

“The security is still very terrible. But Boko Haram has been decimated. Their leader has been killed, those who foment trouble have been arrested,” he said.

Blaming successive governments, the Speaker argued that the APC-led government inherited some difficulties which they are working to surmount.

“I think we are on course. It is difficult, don’t get me wrong, we met some difficulties on ground and we are working and building slowly and surely,” Gbajabiamila said.

In April, the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu blamed the Nigerian media for reporting insecurity in the country like something new just to undermine the efforts of the Buhari government in tackling the menace.

“There is a determination by some people to make security their narrative that will lead to next election, 2023. We are sad. We are not happy that people are killing each other. But the way reporting is done is to suggest that it had never happened before.

“The other day I was reading a newspaper to the audience. New Nigeria newspaper reporting kidnapping of November 7, 1966, in the mid-West,” Shehu said.

“If something like that happens today it would be reported as there has never been an incident like that in the history of the country and Buhari, not any other person, is responsible. So we know the game in town.”

In the past five months, bandits have launched coordinated attacks on communities, killing and abducting school students in hundreds across Katsina, Niger and Zamfara states.

Scores of students kidnapped in Tegina, Niger State and Bethel Baptist School, Kaduna students are still in captivity as of the time of filing this report.

On Sunday, July 18, a Nigeria Air Force fighter jet was downed by bandits in Zamfara, the pilot luckily escaped not without sustaining injuries.