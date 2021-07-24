No National Identity Number, No Exams’ Registration — Kano Government Warns Pupils

The Kano State Government has said pupils in public senior secondary schools in the state must have a National Identification Number before they can be registered for any examination.

The state Commissioner for Education, Sanusi Saidu-Kiru, disclosed this in a statement issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Yusuf.

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

According to Saidu-Kiru, the staff of the National Identity Management Commission would soon begin the NIN registration across the schools in the state and warned that pupils would not be registered for examinations without obtaining their NIN.

He said the process would enable the education ministry to have an updated database of all pupils for the purpose of record-keeping and further planning and eradicating examination malpractice in the state’s education system.

Also, the Kano State Senior Schools Management Board, zonal directors and principals were urged to ensure strict adherence to the directive.

The statement reads in part, “Forms will be distributed to all secondary schools for the pupils from JSS 1 to SS2 to provide their personal details, which will also be used by the National Identity Management Commission.

“The details will then be kept by the ministry for the purpose of documentation.”