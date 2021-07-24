Tension In Lagos, Ogun As Local Government Polls Hold Today

There is palpable fear in Lagos and Ogun states on Saturday, as residents have remained indoors due to possible security breaches during Saturday's Local Council polls in both states.

This is despite the assurance by the Nigeria Police Force which said it had deployed human and material resources to provide adequate security before, during and after the council elections.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The force also warned that it would not tolerate violence and thuggery among politicians and their supporters.

In Lagos, the exercise, which would be conducted by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission to elect chairmen and councillors, is expected to be held across the 20 local government areas and 35 local council development areas of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, in a statement, said the command had put measures in place to enforce the restriction of movement across the state between 6am and 3pm, adding that only those on election duty and essential services on the election day would be exempted.

He was quoted as saying, “We assure the good people of Lagos State, LASIEC officials, candidates, accredited election observers and other actors in the election of adequate security before, during and after the elections.”

Similarly, the Ogun State Police Command said it would deploy special weapons and tactics, anti-kidnapping and anti-cultism and police mobile force teams for the local government election in the state.

The Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission had announced that movement would be restricted between 8am and 2pm on Saturday while the election lasts.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, in a statement on Thursday, said the command was working with other security agencies and would not give room for electoral malpractices or violence.

Both parties have expressed their readiness to participate in the Lagos State council election.

The state chapter of the APC urged residents to see the election as an opportunity to exercise their civic right to vote.