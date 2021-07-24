What South-West Governors Are Doing About Sunday Igboho’s Trial – Sanwo-Olu Opens Up

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stated that the trial of Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho), is “difficult times” for the South-West Governors, adding that people are, however, working behind the scenes.

Sanwo-Olu noted that a lot of people had steps being “taken quietly and privately.”

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The governor made this known on Saturday while addressing newsmen at the Polling Unit 019 Ward 08, Ikoyi II, where he cast his vote during the Local Government/Council Areas election on Saturday.

When asked why there was presumed silence of the governors on the arrest of Igboho, he replied, “These are very difficult times for all of us. I can assure you that people are working behind the scenes.

“At occasions like this, it’s not by how many Press people you call. I’m aware that a lot of people have responses that they are doing quietly and privately and it doesn’t have to be a public conversation.”

SaharaReporters had on Thursday reported that the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, where Igboho and his wife, Ropo, were arraigned on Thursday, ordered the wife to be released same day.

The court had ruled that Igboho should be returned to custody.

SaharaReporters had reported that Sunday Igboho was awaiting his fate at the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, following his arraignment by the authorities of the country for immigration-related offences.

Igboho was taken to court on Thursday afternoon.

A source had told SaharaReporters that the activist was not for extradition to Nigeria.

SaharaReporters had reported how Benin Republic police on Monday night arrested Igboho at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport in Cotonou, while trying to fly from the country to Germany.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had on July 1 raided the residence of the activist in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Igboho had planned a ”Yoruba Nation Rally” in Lagos two days before the raid.

The DSS raided the residence, killing two people and arresting 12 aides but Igboho escaped.

The agency alleged that Igboho was stockpiling weapons, and subsequently declared him wanted.