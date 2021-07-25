BREAKING: Bandits Release 28 Abducted Bethel School Students In Kaduna, More Still In Kidnappers' Den

Bandits have released 28 students kidnapped from Bethel Baptist Academy in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Two of the students had earlier escaped while the bandits had released one on health grounds.

The gunmen who invaded the school on July 5, 2021 had demanded N500,000 for each of the students, Daily Trust reports.

A total of 121 were abducted.

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna, Rev. John Hayab, said about 80 students were still held captive by the bandits while the released students would be reunited with their families.