BREAKING: Nigeria's Secret Police Operatives Take Over Federal High Court, Abuja Ahead of Nnamdi Kanu's Trial

Kanu is standing trial before Justice Binta Nyako for charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, illegal possession of arms, among others levelled against him by the Nigerian government.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 25, 2021

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have taken over the premises of the Federal High Court, Maitama in Abuja ahead of the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Monday. 

 

A detachment of hooded armed officers was seen stationed at the entrance of the court with motorbikes and vehicles preventing human and vehicular movements into the area.

 

The operatives took over the surroundings of the court and the Ministry of Justice building, down to Abia State Government's liaison office, preventing people from accessing the area.

Those who lodged in hotels in the area were prevented from moving in and out of the hotels as the officers insisted that they were on a special operation in the area and appealed to them for understanding.

 

The situation, however, led to an altercation as some affected persons engaged the operatives and insisted on going to their hotel rooms.

It is not clear if the operatives will allow those working in the area to have access to their offices on Monday.

 

Meanwhile, supporters of the detained IPOB leader have vowed to storm the court to show solidarity with their leader. 

 

Kanu has been in DSS custody since he was abducted in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria, after his brief appearance before Justice Binta Nyako on June 30. 

Saharareporters, New York

