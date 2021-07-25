Buhari Government Gathering Evidence To Nail Igboho At Trial In Benin Republic Court

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 25, 2021

The Nigerian Government and security agencies are currently assembling critical evidence for the trial of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho in court on Monday.

 

Igboho has been in detention since Monday night when security operatives in Benin Republic arrested him alongside his wife. 

In a report by Vanguard, among the critical pieces of evidence are dozens of ‘exclusive’ videos where Igboho allegedly issued inciting statements that the Nigerian government may use in filing treasonable and felony charges against the agitator.

 

It was gathered that the video clips would be used by some security and intelligence agencies in prosecuting Igboho and ensuring he is indicted in court. 

 

A top-ranking operative of an intelligence agency had said the video clips will suffice as evidence in nailing Igboho who is standing trial on Monday before a law court.

 

However, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami is yet to disclose the Ministry’s strategies towards the prosecution of Igboho.

 

PRNigeria quoted the spokesperson to Justice Minister, Umar Jibrilu Gwandu as saying, “It is a legal, judicial and the discretionary issue over which the Attorney General considers the public interest and the interest of justice to decide. The Attorney General of the Federation is considering and I believe is not bound by time limitations in exercising that discretion and considering the beneficial approach.”

 

Some of the video proofs are said to be 'threats’ issued by the agitator to harm Yoruba leaders for not supporting clamourings for the Oduduwa Republic and over elections in Nigeria.

 

Another video to be used as evidence is one showing Igboho mocking the death of Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s son and praying to God to kill wives and children of leaders that do not support the Yoruba Nation.

 

In another video, Igboho dared soldiers, police, Department of State Services' (DSS) operatives when they attempted to arrest him as he removed his shirt on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. 

 

His followers were also shown interrogating a man they claimed they captured as a DSS officer at Osogbo Yoruba Rally.

 

Another video shows Igboho directing his followers to forcefully open borders for smugglers with a follow-up video showing his militias invading Idiroko border and snatching guns from Nigeria Customs Service officers.

 

He had also appeared in another video threatening to fight security personnel, saying “if 1,000 policemen invade my house, hardly will 100 return.”

 

There is also a video of a live Facebook broadcast by one ‘Lady K’ when DSS stormed Igboho’s residence. The lady could be heard calling on Yoruba Odua Warriors to come to their rescue and attack the security operatives from the back."

