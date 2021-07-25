Detained Nnamdi Kanu Has No Access To Mobile Phone, Shun His Message About Biafra Radio Broadcaster—IPOB Tells Members

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said its decision that Radio Biafra broadcaster Simon Ekpa would not continue as a broadcaster on station except he follows the rules and regulations guiding the operation, is still valid.

The group also stated that its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu has not issued any counter-statement as regards the matter as being circulated in some quarters.

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

IPOB, through its spokesman, Emma Powerful, disclosed this in a statement made available to SaharaReporters on Sunday.

According to Powerful, Kanu has not had access to a mobile phone or disseminated any information on social media since his extradition from Kenya to Nigeria.

He also said the IPOB leader has been talking through his lawyers since he has been in custody.

While Powerful berated those saying Kanu has issued a statement from the custody of Nigeria's secret police to reinstate Ekpa, for trying to implicate him, he also affirmed that IPOB will not bend the rules for anybody, including the Finland-based member.

“We the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, wish to debunk the fake news purportedly issued by our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Department of State Services' (DSS) detention in Abuja concerning Mazi Simon Ekpa who refused to follow the rules of engagement over his appointment as a broadcaster on Radio Biafra.

“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu never issued any counter-statement to our earlier position that Ekpa might not continue as a broadcaster on the platform following his unwillingness to do the needful, which is the rule for every broadcaster on the platform.

“We are warning those behind this fabricated statement to desist before they get the wrath of IPOB generally. Those behind this statement were doing to implicate our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu because he is is not with his phone and anybody using this medium to implicate our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will fail. We are advising IPOB members worldwide, friends of Biafra and lovers freedom to disregard that fake statement.

“We are equally aware that since the 19th of June 2021 when the Nigerian Government and her counterpart, Kenyan government and her compromised security agencies committed unlawful rendition against the globe and our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has not touched any phone or had access to the social media,” the statement said.

While Powerful urged its members to ignore such a statement, he also commended Ekpa and the entire IPOB members for their immense contributions towards the movement.

In the statement titled, ‘Disclaimer: Our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu Never Issued Any Counter-Statement On Simon Ekpa – IPOB’, Powerful maintained that the separatist group has a firm foundation and no adversity can break it.

“Anytime you see such statements, disregard it and know that enemies of Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB are on the play, our leader doesn't talk anyhow and he knows the rules and regulations of detention and must follow through his legal counsels to talk to IPOB worldwide and friends across the globe.

“While we continue to appreciate the huge contributions of Ekpa and other Biafrans towards the struggle for our liberation, we cannot change the rules of operation laid down by the IPOB hierarchy under the leadership of our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Mazi Ekpa can still take up his assigned role once he does the needful like every other broadcaster on the platform.

“The purported statement is fake and never emanated from our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as he would have done so through his lawyers or the appropriate channels of information dissemination in IPOB. IPOB is firmly united under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu. Our enemies cannot succeed at this time to create confusion in our midst. There is no crack whatsoever in the ranks and file of IPOB.

“Our people should disregard this fake news and propaganda because it is not from our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. IPOB was built on a strong foundation by Nnamdi Kanu and nothing will shake the foundation. What we are facing now is nothing compared to what we have faced before. This family is unbreakable and our members are intact and nothing will break them,” the statement added.