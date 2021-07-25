Kano Governor, Ganduje In Contempt Of Court, Comparing Cleric In Alleged Blasphemy Case, Abduljabbar To Boko Haram— Lawyers

Bakaro, as well as other members of the legal team, noted that the statements of the state government are prejudicial and a threat to the course of justice for Kajara.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 25, 2021

The lawyers representing Kano cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara, enmeshed in a case of alleged blasphemy, have called on the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje to desist from issuing disturbing utterances against their client. 

 

The call was made by Barrister M Bakaro, the head of the legal team representing Kajara in a press conference on Sunday evening in Kano.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State

He also alleged that Ganduje had compared the cleric to Boko Haram militants and a controversial preacher in the past, Maitatsine.

 

Bakaro, as well as other members of the legal team, noted that the statements of the state government are prejudicial and a threat to the course of justice for Kajara.

 

According to him, there are pending cases before the State and Federal High Courts as well as the Upper Sharia Court that should restrict the governor as the state's Chief Executive from making utterances viewed as prejudicial and a threat to the course of justice as it relates to their client.

 

He also described the process of the arrest of the scholar as a violation of the proper legal procedure.

 

According to him, the governor wrongly ordered the cleric's arrest, took him to court by 7:30 pm on the same day and later detained him in a Correctional Centre in Kano. 

 

He said the action contravenes the law.

 

"On Monday, 19th July 2021, the Governor of Kano state in the midst of some religious personalities made statements implying the following: He linked our client (Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara) with the dreaded Maitatsine and the Boko Haram.

 

"He admitted making the order for the detention of our client at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kano. The order which ought to have been made by the court before which our client is standing trial in case No. CR/1/2021. Likewise, the governor made a statement giving direction to the cause of the trial that is yet to commence before the Upper Sharia Court.

 

"He concluded that our client has abused the personality of the Holy Prophet of Islam (S) notwithstanding that it is a subject matter of a case pending before a court of law for determination which our client pleaded not guilty to. 

 

"He denied our client his right to freedom of religion, thought and expression by accusing him of deviating from the view of Saudi Arabia Salafy scholars (which to the Governor shall be adhered to since it came from Saudi Arabia) despite the pendency of the case with suit No. FHC/KN/CS/145/2021 at the Federal High Court in which our client seeks to enforce his fundamental rights of religion, thought and expression as enshrined in the Constitution of Nigeria," Bakaro stated.

 

The team of lawyers called on the Kano state governor to desist from further interfering in the course of judicial process as all the issues are now before various courts of law. 

 

They also urged all stakeholders including the International Bar Association, Nigerian Bar Association, civil society organisations and security agencies in Nigeria to closely monitor the activities of Ganduje in relation to the cases and ensure that justice is not only done, but seen to have been done to their client.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Why There Will Be No Nnamdi Kanu Trial On Monday—IPOB Leader's Lawyer
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Over 140 People Put In Committee To Ensure Buhari Son's Wedding Is Hitch-free
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Appoints Ex-Governor To Lead Top Delegation To Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Government Gathering Evidence To Nail Igboho At Trial In Benin Republic Court
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Gags Press, Accredits 10 Media Organisations To Cover Nnamdi Kanu's Trial
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Kings In Benin Republic Hold Meeting, Seek Ways To Help Igboho
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Why There Will Be No Nnamdi Kanu Trial On Monday—IPOB Leader's Lawyer
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption REVEALED: Real Faces Behind N181 Billion Fraud, Swindling Of Investors By MBA Capital And Trading Limited
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Over 140 People Put In Committee To Ensure Buhari Son's Wedding Is Hitch-free
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Appoints Ex-Governor To Lead Top Delegation To Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Why Nigerian Billionaire Businessman, Igbinedion Is After My Life And Family—Activist
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Government Gathering Evidence To Nail Igboho At Trial In Benin Republic Court
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Gags Press, Accredits 10 Media Organisations To Cover Nnamdi Kanu's Trial
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Kings In Benin Republic Hold Meeting, Seek Ways To Help Igboho
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights How Buhari's Government Killed Shiites' Leader, El-Zakzaky's 3 Sons, Sister With Saudi's Support—Islamic Movement In Nigeria
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Benin Republic Has Shown Buhari Government It Won't Act Lawlessly In Igboho's Case—Lawyer
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics What South-West Governors Are Doing About Sunday Igboho’s Trial – Sanwo-Olu Opens Up
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Imbalance In Nigeria's Security Make-up Encourages Fulani Domination—Retired Military Officer
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad