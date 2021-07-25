Nigerian 1999 Constitution To Many Regions, Worse Than Adolf Hitler’s Killing Of Jews— IPOB Pioneer

He also stated that the constitution crafted by the former military Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar and his members of the Supreme Military Council was worse than the Holocaust that Nazist German leader, Adolf Hitler unleashed on six million Jewish people during the Second World War.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 25, 2021

A frontline pioneer of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Dr. Clifford Iroanya has described the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as the “worst thing that has ever happened to the Nigerian people.”

He also stated that the constitution crafted by the former military Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar and his members of the Supreme Military Council was worse than the Holocaust that Nazist German leader, Adolf Hitler unleashed on six million Jewish people during the Second World War.

Clifford Iroanya

Iroanya said this while speaking as one of the guests speakers at the Lower-Niger Territory Mega-Conference monitored by SaharaReporters on Saturday.

In the virtual event tagged: ‘Walking Through the Open Gates of Freedom: Now or Never,' the legal practitioner said, “The British authorities invaded our ancestral lands in the 18th and 19th centuries and coerced us to form a union called Nigeria.

“But certain conditions on which Nigeria has existed since Independence have been removed, hence the need for ethnic nationalities to seek freedom out of the contraption.

“The conditions were regional structures, regional autonomy, regional constitution, a federation, the secularity of the society which made the Middle Belt to be incorporated into the North and parliamentary or Westminster system of government.”

Iroanya revealed that the highlighted conditions are no longer practised in the Nigerian state, adding that a section of the country wants to force all other blocs to do their bidding through the 1999 constitution that backs them.

“A document decreed on 5th May, 1999 called constitution is the worst thing that happened to us as a people. The 1999 constitution is worse than what Hitler did to Jews,” Iroanya said.

He further said, “It is that constitution that allows our assets to be seized, and permits the lopsidedness in appointments and institutions through federal character and you cannot question it.

“Decree 24 is the fraudulent 1999 constitution. So, we have to target the very source of our misery which is the Nigerian constitution of 1999.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

