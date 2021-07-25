Nigerian Soldiers Arrest ‘Policeman’ With Ammunition, Grenade In Terror-ravaged Borno

Soldiers of the 154 task battalion, Ngamdu have arrested a man identified as Ebenezer Odeh who was in possession of illegal ammunition, along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway on Sunday.

A military source stated that the suspect, upon arrest, claimed to be a police officer and member of the police Special Weapons Tactical Team (SWAT) in Rivers State, The Cable reports.

DY Chiwar, the commander of the battalion, was said to have ordered Odeh’s arrest, after noticing suspicious movement.

“The suspect with NPF No: 456647, boarded a Borno Express bus to Nigeria’s capital, Abuja when they arrived at the checking point,” the military source said.

“While the vehicle was waiting for its turn to be passed at the checking point, the suspect dropped from the bus and claimed he wanted to ease himself (urinate).

“This elicited suspicion from the commander who directed troops to search the suspect’s bag.

“On searching the bag, about 220 quantity rounds of 7.62mm special, 1× hand grenade, a dagger and other items were discovered.

“When interrogated by the troops, the suspect was said to have claimed to be a member of the police Special Weapons Tactical Team (SWAT) from the mobile police force, 19 unit, Rivers state.”

Another military source said the suspect might be a fake policeman.

“He is not supposed to carry any arms. He is a suspect. No police is allowed to travel with a single bullet. And when he was stopped, he tried to run away before they intercepted him,” the source said.

The suspect and items recovered have been handed over to the headquarters sector 2, Operation Hadin Kai for further investigation.