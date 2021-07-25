Ohanaeze Appoints Ex-Governor To Lead Top Delegation To Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide President General, Prof George Obiozor, made the appointment.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 25, 2021

The Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has appointed a former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, to lead the Ohanaeze’s delegation to the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, in Abuja on Monday. 

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide President General, Prof George Obiozor, made the appointment, Vanguard reports. 
Chukwuemeka Ezeife

Also on the delegation are; the National Legal Adviser, Barrister Joseph Ojobu and Chief Goddy Uwazurike. 

Ohanaeze said the duo would be the lawyers representing the group on a watching brief.

The court is expected to sit on Monday, July 26, 2021 in Abuja. 

SaharaReporters had also on Friday reported that Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer to Kanu, urged Nigerians to remember him (Kanu) in prayer as the IPOB leader appears in court on Monday. 

The lawyer had noted that nothing would change the day of trial, as earlier scheduled.

There had been speculations that Kanu’s case might not come up on the said date courtesy of the annual vacation for Nigerian judges.

The judges’ vacation is expected to start on July 26 and would end on September 17, 2021.

However, in a statement on Friday, Kanu’s lawyer, Barrister Ejiofor had revealed that the case would be called up for hearing as scheduled.

He wrote; “We have just received a confirmation from Federal High Court Abuja that the hearing on our Client’s case above referred will still go on as earlier scheduled on Monday next week being the 26th day of July 2021.”

The lawyer also urged Kanu's supporters to offer prayers to God for him and for the legal team.

“Remember Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the entire Legal team in your prayers. Thank you all and remain blessed,” he wrote.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics What South-West Governors Are Doing About Sunday Igboho’s Trial – Sanwo-Olu Opens Up
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: APC Cabals Plot Consensus Candidate To Thwart Tinubu's Presidential Bid
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Three Offences Nigerian Government Listed Against Igboho In Benin Republic – Lawyer
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Government Plots To Establish Herdsmen Settlements, Grazing Colonies In Six States
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics BUSTED: APC Supporters Cast Votes Without Voter Cards In Lagos Council Election
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Under Buhari On Suicide Plunge, Everybody Is Getting Out – Soyinka
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Plane Crashes In Kwara, Passengers Evacuated
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics What South-West Governors Are Doing About Sunday Igboho’s Trial – Sanwo-Olu Opens Up
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Sack Kaduna Police Station, Kill Officer In Attempt To Free Detainees
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: APC Cabals Plot Consensus Candidate To Thwart Tinubu's Presidential Bid
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Three Offences Nigerian Government Listed Against Igboho In Benin Republic – Lawyer
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Government Plots To Establish Herdsmen Settlements, Grazing Colonies In Six States
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics BUSTED: APC Supporters Cast Votes Without Voter Cards In Lagos Council Election
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Kaduna School, Cart Away Examination Papers Mistaken For Money
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Lagosians Are Boycotting The Ongoing Local Council Elections By Kunle Wizeman Ajayi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Travel Plane Mishap Caused By Tyre Burst – Air Peace Reacts To Reported Crash In Kwara
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Under Buhari On Suicide Plunge, Everybody Is Getting Out – Soyinka
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Who Kidnapped 156 Niger School Pupils Detain Man Sent With Ransom Over N4.6million Shortfall
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad