Why Kogi Is Nigeria’s Most Backward State – PDP Slams Yahaya Bello

The Peoples Democratic Party has stated that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State deserves no commendation as he sits over the most backward state in the country.

The PDP noted that Kogi is backward due to the “much devastation, infrastructural decay, poverty and institutionalised hopelessness” under which the people live.

Yahaya Bello

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated this during a tour of the PDP offices in the state at the weekend.

He lamented that Bello had “stagnated and turned Kogi into the most backward state in the country.”

The PDP spokesperson dismissed as “hopeless lie” the false news being circulated by the Kogi government that he commended the governor over a road project.

In a statement signed by Richard Ihediwa, Assistant Director, Publicity Unit, Office of the PDP National Publicity Secretary, the party said, “It is indeed pathetic that Yahaya Bello has resorted to fake news in his desperate forum shopping for unmerited approval. The resort to fake news has further exposed his childishness and pathetic desperation to use patriotic Nigerians in his search for undeserved endorsement.

“I have but pity for Yahaya Bello and I advise him to desist from such childishness and irresponsible actions. There is nothing to commend him about. Nothing! He has brought only pain, hardship and stagnation to Kogi State.”

The publicity scribe further counselled the governor to “repent and utilise the resources of the people of the state for their benefit including infrastructural recovery as well as paying workers and pensioners whose salaries and entitlements have been wickedly withheld for years.”