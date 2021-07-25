Yoruba Group Mobilises Nigerians To Benin Republic To Support Igboho, Offers Free Accommodation

A Yoruba rights group, Isokan Omo Odudua has offered free accommodation to those who wish to travel to Cotonou, Benin Republic for the court hearing of Yoruba freedom fighter Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, which is slated for Monday.

It was gathered that many supporters of Igboho had already arrived in Cotonou, Benin Republic to show solidarity with the agitator.

Last week, SaharaReporters reported how some Yoruba people in Benin Republic thronged the court premises to support Igboho.

Isokan Omo Odudua said 30 people have travelled to Cotonou on its bill and called for more in a statement released on Sunday.

The group said: “Please don’t be deceived, we still need more people in Benin Republic to prove that Igboho is not a criminal.

“We have just only 30 people right now in Benin Republic. Call these numbers if you want address and free accommodation.”

This is despite a warning by lead counsel for Igboho in Cotonou, Ibrahim Salami, urging Igboho's supporters to stay off the court but rather stay at home and pray.

“I urge all Igboho's supporters to stop thronging the courts and stay at home and pray for him. They are passing a wrong message by protesting in front of the court when we are in there trying to get justice for him,” he said.

Igboho was arrested alongside his wife at the Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou, Benin Republic, on Monday.

On Thursday, he was arraigned before a judge at Cour De’appal De Cotonou. His lawyers revealed that his arrest followed an alert by the Nigerian government to neighbouring countries but noted that no charge has been levelled against him yet.

Although his wife who is a German citizen, has been released for having no case to answer, Igboho was returned to custody while the case was adjourned till Monday (tomorrow).

Igboho had narrowly escaped death when operatives of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) raided Ibadan residence on July 1.

Two people were killed by the DSS during the raid while 12 others were arrested and whisked to Abuja.