BREAKING: Benin Republic Security Operatives Have Removed Igboho’s Handcuffs, Granted Him Access To Wife—Yoruba Group

Security operatives in Benin Republic have removed the leg chain and handcuffs put on Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Ighoho.

The Communications Manager of Ilana Omo Oodua, Maxwell Adeleye, made this known to The PUNCH on Monday.

He said, “We are pleased to inform all Yoruba people and well-wishers that the security operatives in Benin Republic have removed leg chain and handcuffs from Chief Ighoho since Saturday evening.

“Chief Ighoho’s wife has now been granted access to meet her husband three times daily.

“Medical personnel provided by our legal team have examined Chief Sunday Adeyemo.

“We reiterate that Chief Ighoho is not under any immigration-related probe in Benin Republic.

“Chief Sunday Adeyemo will appear in court this morning in Benin Republic to face the likely extradition charges to be brought against him by the Nigerian Government.

"We urge supporters from Nigeria not to bother coming to the court premises in Benin. Kindly stay in Nigeria and support with prayers and whatever you can do within the ambit of the law. We are confident that Chief Igboho shall be set free.”

Igboho was arrested last Monday in Benin Republic while trying to go to Europe from there.

His house in Ibadan, Oyo State had earlier been raided by the Department of State Services (DSS), killing two of his associates and arresting 12 others.

They subsequently declared Igboho wanted after accusing him of stockpiling arms to cause trouble in Nigeria.