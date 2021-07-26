BREAKING: Benin Republic Security Operatives Have Removed Igboho’s Handcuffs, Granted Him Access To Wife—Yoruba Group

The Communications Manager of Ilana Omo Oodua, Maxwell Adeleye, made this known on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 26, 2021

Security operatives in Benin Republic have removed the leg chain and handcuffs put on Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Ighoho.

The Communications Manager of Ilana Omo Oodua, Maxwell Adeleye, made this known to The PUNCH on Monday. 

Sunday Igboho

He said, “We are pleased to inform all Yoruba people and well-wishers that the security operatives in Benin Republic have removed leg chain and handcuffs from Chief Ighoho since Saturday evening.

“Chief Ighoho’s wife has now been granted access to meet her husband three times daily.

“Medical personnel provided by our legal team have examined Chief Sunday Adeyemo.

“We reiterate that Chief Ighoho is not under any immigration-related probe in Benin Republic.

“Chief Sunday Adeyemo will appear in court this morning in Benin Republic to face the likely extradition charges to be brought against him by the Nigerian Government.

"We urge supporters from Nigeria not to bother coming to the court premises in Benin. Kindly stay in Nigeria and support with prayers and whatever you can do within the ambit of the law. We are confident that Chief Igboho shall be set free.”

Igboho was arrested last Monday in Benin Republic while trying to go to Europe from there.

His house in Ibadan, Oyo State had earlier been raided by the Department of State Services (DSS), killing two of his associates and arresting 12 others.

They subsequently declared Igboho wanted after accusing him of stockpiling arms to cause trouble in Nigeria. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption REVEALED: Real Faces Behind N181 Billion Fraud, Swindling Of Investors By MBA Capital And Trading Limited
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Why There Will Be No Nnamdi Kanu Trial On Monday—IPOB Leader's Lawyer
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Gags Press, Accredits 10 Media Organisations To Cover Nnamdi Kanu's Trial
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Over 140 People Put In Committee To Ensure Buhari Son's Wedding Is Hitch-free
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Appoints Ex-Governor To Lead Top Delegation To Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Government Gathering Evidence To Nail Igboho At Trial In Benin Republic Court
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption REVEALED: Real Faces Behind N181 Billion Fraud, Swindling Of Investors By MBA Capital And Trading Limited
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Why There Will Be No Nnamdi Kanu Trial On Monday—IPOB Leader's Lawyer
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Gags Press, Accredits 10 Media Organisations To Cover Nnamdi Kanu's Trial
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Over 140 People Put In Committee To Ensure Buhari Son's Wedding Is Hitch-free
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Appoints Ex-Governor To Lead Top Delegation To Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Why Nigerian Billionaire Businessman, Igbinedion Is After My Life And Family—Activist
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Government Gathering Evidence To Nail Igboho At Trial In Benin Republic Court
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Kings In Benin Republic Hold Meeting, Seek Ways To Help Igboho
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Human Rights How Buhari's Government Killed Shiites' Leader, El-Zakzaky's 3 Sons, Sister With Saudi's Support—Islamic Movement In Nigeria
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Benin Republic Has Shown Buhari Government It Won't Act Lawlessly In Igboho's Case—Lawyer
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics What South-West Governors Are Doing About Sunday Igboho’s Trial – Sanwo-Olu Opens Up
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Radio Biafra-Sacked Simon Ekpa Orders IPOB Members To Observe Sit-At-Home For Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad