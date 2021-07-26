Buhari Jets To UK For Virtual Conference That Other Leaders Are Advised To Join Online

Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, will be hosting the event live with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, while other leaders were advised to join online.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 26, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed for London, United Kingdom, to attend a virtual conference that other leaders will be joining from their countries due to the effect of COVID-19 restrictions.

Buhari, according to a release on Monday, will be travelling two days ahead of the two-day event that will end on July 29 and that is billed as virtual, because he will be principally attending to his medical needs during the trip.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Buhari will on Monday (today) travel to London, United Kingdom to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025. See Also Politics BREAKING: Presidency Confirms SaharaReporters’ Story As Buhari Visits London For ‘Medical Checkup, Summit’ Today 0 Comments 9 Hours Ago

According to the GPE organisers, only the Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, will be hosting the event live with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, while other leaders were advised to join online as part of worldwide measures against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, the summit will “provide a platform for partners to chart a way forward towards transforming education systems in partner countries, through exchange of best practices.”

Adesina said the summit will be co-hosted by Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister, and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya.

He added that the President will also spend some days for an earlier scheduled medical follow-up. See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari To ‘Secretly’ Visit United Kingdom 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

“After the Summit, the President will spend a few days for an earlier scheduled medical check-up. He is due back by second week of August, 2021,” Adesina said.

This comes a few days after SaharaReporters exposed how the visit was planned “secretly” to avoid rampage or any "embarrassing protest" against the Nigerian President in London.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Gags Press, Accredits 10 Media Organisations To Cover Nnamdi Kanu's Trial
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Political Party Threatens To Sue Channels Television Over ‘Defamatory’ Comment, Demand N500Million
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Why There Will Be No Nnamdi Kanu Trial On Monday—IPOB Leader's Lawyer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerians Go Into Politics As Making It In The Country Is Hard—Ex-Minister
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Detained Nnamdi Kanu Has No Access To Mobile Phone, Shun His Message About Biafra Radio Broadcaster—IPOB Tells Members
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Yoruba Kings In Benin Republic Hold Meeting, Seek Ways To Help Igboho
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption REVEALED: Real Faces Behind N181 Billion Fraud, Swindling Of Investors By MBA Capital And Trading Limited
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Drags Nigeria, Kenya To African Commission, Seeks Kanu’s Transfer To UK
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
News Why Igboho Decided Not To Escape From Beninese Custody Through Native Powers – Nigerian Cleric
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Sahara Reporters Johnson Suleiman's Money Magic Bank Alerts, By Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Department Of State Services May Have Killed Nnamdi Kanu In Custody – IPOB Reacts To Leader’s Absence In Court
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Obi Cubana's Mother Of All Burials By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Nnamdi Kanu’s Legal Team To Challenge October 21 Adjournment Date
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Gags Press, Accredits 10 Media Organisations To Cover Nnamdi Kanu's Trial
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How North-East Commission Director, Top Officials Diverted Cash, Relief Materials Meant For Displaced Persons During Sallah
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Another Kaduna Traditional Ruler
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME How Kidnappers In Abuja Set Up Collection Of Ransoms Through Bank Accounts
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Why Department Of State Services Didn’t Bring Nnamdi Kanu To Court – IPOB Leader’s Lawyer
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad