Department Of State Services May Have Killed Nnamdi Kanu In Custody – IPOB Reacts To Leader’s Absence In Court

The group also lamented that the DSS had denied Kanu’s lawyers and family members to have access to him in detention for the last one week.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 26, 2021

The Indigenous People of Biafra has reacted to the failure of the Department of State Services to produce its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to continue his trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday.

IPOB stated that the DSS operatives might have killed Kanu in their custody.

The group also lamented that the DSS had denied Kanu’s lawyers and family members to have access to him in detention for the last one week.

IPOB dared the Nigerian government not to joke with its strength, while calling for the release of all those arrested for coming to witness the trial on Monday.

These were contained in a statement by the group’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, made available to SaharaReporters on Monday.

SaharaReporters had reported that Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court adjourned Kanu’s trial to October 21, due to the failure of the Nigerian Government to produce him in court on Monday.

Reacting, IPOB said, “We the global family of Indigenous People of Biafra under the command and leadership of our great leader, Nnamdi Kanu, condemn the seek and hide attitude of the Department of State Services, DSS, and its systematic delay and failure to produce our leader in court today in Abuja.

“This was a deliberate and wicked plot to inflict further torture on our leader who they have kept incommunicado for some days now. In the past seven days, DSS has refused our lawyers and our leader's family members access to him. This is wickedness!

“We are no longer comfortable with this development. We have enough grounds to suspect foul play. With the failure of DSS to produce our leader in court today without any cogent reason and coupled with the torture meted out to him since his abduction in Kenya, we are worried about the safety of our leader.

“The failure of DSS to produce our leader in court today is confirming our fear over the uncertainty concerning his health. Considering his deteriorating health condition since he was kidnapped and the refusal of DSS to grant him access to his personal physicians, it is possible that our leader may have been killed.

“DSS should prove us wrong by producing our leader in court or granting his lawyers and family members access to him. We are running out of patience. Nigeria should not take IPOB for granted. Our leader must not die in detention.

“We also demand unconditional release of all those arrested today in Abuja and other parts of the country for their solidarity with our leader. Nigeria must release them.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Human Rights Activist, Sowore Speaks On Experience After Illegal Arrest, Assault By Nigerian Police
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Don't Give Up, Buhari Will Soon Be Tired— Activist, Sowore Tells Protesting IPOB Members
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights BREAKING: Court Orders Nigeria's Secret Police To Immediately Release 5 Activists Illegally Arrested, Detained For Wearing #BuhariMustGo T-Shirts To Dunamis Church
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights UPDATE: How I Was Illegally Arrested, Brutalised By Policemen In Abuja— Sowore
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights Amnesty International Condemns Selection Of 10 Media Organisations To Cover IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Accreditation Of Only 10 Media Bodies To Cover Nnamdi Kanu's Trial, A Sign It Won't Be Fair—Group
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption REVEALED: Real Faces Behind N181 Billion Fraud, Swindling Of Investors By MBA Capital And Trading Limited
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Drags Nigeria, Kenya To African Commission, Seeks Kanu’s Transfer To UK
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
News Why Igboho Decided Not To Escape From Beninese Custody Through Native Powers – Nigerian Cleric
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Sahara Reporters Johnson Suleiman's Money Magic Bank Alerts, By Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
Opinion Obi Cubana's Mother Of All Burials By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Nnamdi Kanu’s Legal Team To Challenge October 21 Adjournment Date
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Jets To UK For Virtual Conference That Other Leaders Are Advised To Join Online
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Gags Press, Accredits 10 Media Organisations To Cover Nnamdi Kanu's Trial
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How North-East Commission Director, Top Officials Diverted Cash, Relief Materials Meant For Displaced Persons During Sallah
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Another Kaduna Traditional Ruler
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME How Kidnappers In Abuja Set Up Collection Of Ransoms Through Bank Accounts
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Why Department Of State Services Didn’t Bring Nnamdi Kanu To Court – IPOB Leader’s Lawyer
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad