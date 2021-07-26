Department Of State Services May Have Killed Nnamdi Kanu In Custody – IPOB Reacts To Leader’s Absence In Court

The Indigenous People of Biafra has reacted to the failure of the Department of State Services to produce its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to continue his trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday.

IPOB stated that the DSS operatives might have killed Kanu in their custody.

The group also lamented that the DSS had denied Kanu’s lawyers and family members to have access to him in detention for the last one week.

IPOB dared the Nigerian government not to joke with its strength, while calling for the release of all those arrested for coming to witness the trial on Monday.

These were contained in a statement by the group’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, made available to SaharaReporters on Monday.

SaharaReporters had reported that Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court adjourned Kanu’s trial to October 21, due to the failure of the Nigerian Government to produce him in court on Monday.

Reacting, IPOB said, “We the global family of Indigenous People of Biafra under the command and leadership of our great leader, Nnamdi Kanu, condemn the seek and hide attitude of the Department of State Services, DSS, and its systematic delay and failure to produce our leader in court today in Abuja.

“This was a deliberate and wicked plot to inflict further torture on our leader who they have kept incommunicado for some days now. In the past seven days, DSS has refused our lawyers and our leader's family members access to him. This is wickedness!

“We are no longer comfortable with this development. We have enough grounds to suspect foul play. With the failure of DSS to produce our leader in court today without any cogent reason and coupled with the torture meted out to him since his abduction in Kenya, we are worried about the safety of our leader.

“The failure of DSS to produce our leader in court today is confirming our fear over the uncertainty concerning his health. Considering his deteriorating health condition since he was kidnapped and the refusal of DSS to grant him access to his personal physicians, it is possible that our leader may have been killed.

“DSS should prove us wrong by producing our leader in court or granting his lawyers and family members access to him. We are running out of patience. Nigeria should not take IPOB for granted. Our leader must not die in detention.

“We also demand unconditional release of all those arrested today in Abuja and other parts of the country for their solidarity with our leader. Nigeria must release them.”