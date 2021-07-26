EXPOSED: How North-East Commission Director, Top Officials Diverted Cash, Relief Materials Meant For Displaced Persons During Sallah

They award bogus sums in contracts without recourse to the approved template.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 26, 2021

The Managing Director of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammed Goni Alkali, and other top officials of the agency secretly diverted millions of naira and relief materials meant for Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDPs) camps in the region, SaharaReporters has learnt.

An NEDC official told SaharaReporters that the cash, food and relief materials meant for the IDPs were diverted by Alkali and his cronies to their “political associates and followers.”

He stated, “Last year, the Managing Director single-handedly procured all Coronavirus materials and supplies to the tune of N5billion without an approval from the board. Another massive corruption scheme going on is one housing scheme in Maiduguri (Borno State) without the board’s knowledge.

“During this recent Sallah, Alkali and each board member went home with millions of naira whereas the IDPs and others in the North-East region had nothing to eat. Food meant for the displaced persons were also diverted and distributed by Alkali and his cronies as gifts to their political followers in their respective states.

“Alkali is doing all these to back the presidential bid of a former Governor of Borno State, Senator Shettima Kashim. All he is interested in is the politics of 2023. They award bogus sums in contracts without recourse to the approved template. Alkali is using his son who doubles as his personal assistant to carry out all the contracts.”

Another official, who confirmed the infractions, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to beam its searchlight on the commission.

“He has bought almost of the media organisations in Nigeria; a group recently defended him and he paid N50million to them for the face-saving public relations done for him.

“One Ambassador Shehu was the person that received the money. His other members have been looking for him around Bauchi and Maiduguri because he refused to share the money he got from the director, according to what they agreed on,” the source revealed.

NEDC was established in 2017, after the bill establishing the commission was passed by the two legislative chambers. On October 25, 2017, Buhari assented to the bill and signed it into an Act.

The core mandate of NEDC, “among other things”, is to “receive and manage funds from allocation of the Federal Account, international donors for the settlement, rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads, houses and business premises of victims of insurgency as well as tackling menace of poverty, illiteracy level, ecological problems and any other related environmental or developmental challenges in the North-East states.”

The NEDC bill was signed into law in October 2017 by President Buhari to replace other initiatives such as the Presidential Initiative on North-East and Victims Support Fund (VSF). He board of management was inaugurated in May 2019.

There have been mass displacements of people in the North-East as a result of the activities of the Boko Haram insurgents, where houses, schools, mosques, churches, farmlands and businesses had been destroyed and people rendered homeless and jobless.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption REVEALED: Real Faces Behind N181 Billion Fraud, Swindling Of Investors By MBA Capital And Trading Limited
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Alleged Molestation: Court Admits CCTV Footage As Evidence Against Nollywood Actor, Baba Ijesha As Trial Continues Tuesday
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Alleged Sexual Molestation: Nigerian Actor, Baba Ijesha Arrives In Court For Trial
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Probe Reveals N30b Oil Revenue 'Hidden' By NNPC
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption 600 Million Fraud: Supreme Court Sends Former Lagos Speaker Ikuforiji's Aide Back For Fresh Corruption Trial
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption UK Court Convicts Fuel Subsidy Fraudster, Walter Wagbatsoma, For Money Laundering
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption REVEALED: Real Faces Behind N181 Billion Fraud, Swindling Of Investors By MBA Capital And Trading Limited
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Gags Press, Accredits 10 Media Organisations To Cover Nnamdi Kanu's Trial
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Political Party Threatens To Sue Channels Television Over ‘Defamatory’ Comment, Demand N500Million
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Orders Nigeria's Secret Police To Release Blind Saxophonist Arrested For Wearing #BuhariMustGo T-Shirt
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Why Department Of State Services Didn’t Bring Nnamdi Kanu To Court – IPOB Leader’s Lawyer
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME How Kidnappers In Abuja Set Up Collection Of Ransoms Through Bank Accounts
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Another Kaduna Traditional Ruler
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Jets To UK For Virtual Conference That Other Leaders Are Advised To Join Online
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Nnamdi Kanu’s Legal Team To Challenge October 21 Adjournment Date
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Why Igboho Decided Not To Escape From Beninese Custody Through Native Powers – Nigerian Cleric
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights Department Of State Services May Have Killed Nnamdi Kanu In Custody – IPOB Reacts To Leader’s Absence In Court
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Obi Cubana's Mother Of All Burials By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad