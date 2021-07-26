How Ex-Commissioner Escaped Death After Lagos Speaker, Obasa’s Thugs Attacked Residence

Thugs allegedly loyal to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, have attacked the former State Commissioner for Transportation, Kayode Opeifa.

SaharaReporters gathered that Opeifa was attacked at his residence at Oyewole Road, Mulero bus stop, Agege on Sunday.

Lagos Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa

A source, who witnessed the attack, said the hoodlums came to challenge the former Commissioner for allegedly influencing electorates to vote for the Ward D, Orile Agege Local Council Development Area councilorship candidate of All Progressives Congress in the Saturday’s council election, Wahab Adeoye against Obasa’s candidate, one Afolabi Omotunde of the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

The source said, “Some APC members in the ward led by Obasa were not favourably disposed towards Adeoye and they shifted their support to the candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Afolabi Omotunde, a clear case of anti-party.

“On Saturday, they openly campaigned for the YPP candidate. Opeifa and his team monitored and mounted spirited efforts to prevent rigging hence he became a target

“On Saturday evening, the hoodlums supporting the YPP candidate took the people of Oyewole hostage, attacking people at will. They gathered in front of the house and converged there. They later left. They came back around 3am on Sunday and attacked the residence. They fired gunshots and threw stones and other dangerous weapons at the house.”

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the party has condemned the action of the Assembly Speaker, accusing him of anti-party activities.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, the APC chief said, “It is frightening and terrifying the kind of dangerous dimensions being introduced into the politics of Agege LG and Orile Agege LCDA by the Speaker of the Lagos State House Of Assembly because of his (Obasa) 2023 Lagos West Senatorial ambition. Even though there is nothing wrong in being ambitious but over ambitious could be dangerous.

“The barbarism and the gangsterism displayed on Saturday, 24th of July, 2021 by Hon. Mudashiru Obasa's gangsters during the LG/LCDA poll is despicable, dishonourable and mindless. In Agege LG and Orile Agege LCDA, the unwarranted attack on the people of the area leaves a sour taste in the mouth of the people. His ambition of becoming Lagos West Senator in 2023 is an ambition taken too far. He should know that his ambition is nor worth a single life of anybody.

“How could he be so greedy to the extent of imposing himself on the people by force. He disrupted the peace enjoyed in Ojokoro LCDA, as a result of his over-zealousness by working against the People's favourite. Now things are no longer at peace in Ojokoro LCDA, due to his reckless ambition. What happened in Ojokoro LCDA is Personal Interest Supremacy, not Party Supremacy.

“We implore the party leaders across Lagos state, to do their survey before selecting Candidates. Let the People wish and will prevail. Too much of Personal Interest in selecting APC Candidates caused the voters apathy in the just concluded LG/LCDA poll throughout Lagos State. Let’s be watchful, 2023 general is around the corner, and people are watching all the shenanigans happening in Lagos. In a nutshell, personal interest, supercede General Interest in selecting Candidates in APC.

“He (Obasa) tried to impose candidates at IBA LCDA, but they clipped his wings and some other LGs and LCDAs. The wanton destruction and carnage inflicted on people at Orile Agege by the cultists working for him is enough for him to be sanctioned by the party. After his failed attempt to foist a cult member by name Omotunde Afolabi Abdulkareem on the people, he took him to Youth Progressive Party (YPP), to contest, but failed woefully.

“The aftermath of his failure was to unleash an APC member called ALASHE, who happens to be the Special Adviser on Budget to Orile Agege LCDA. He (Alashe) is an Exco in Ward D, Orile Agege LCDA and also the leader of the cultist to perpetrate the heinous act, by destroying properties belonging to the APC candidate that ran against his (Obasa) YPP candidate. How on earth will a cultist be given so much chance in a progressive party. Its barbaric, absurd and abysmal to the Progress of All Progressive Congress (APC).

“It's a big slap on the APC leaders face across Lagos state, that the number three citizen of Lagos state, who is heading the affairs of the legislative arm is working against the party that brought him to limelight. Dr Kayode Opeifa who he (Obasa) is fighting against, stands shoulder above him in all ramifications.

“Obasa can only force himself on the party and not on the people. Obasa needs to be reminded that 2023 elections is not going to be conducted by LASIEC but INEC. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu did not attain the status he is today, through brigands and thuggery. I'm of the view that Obasa will bear the full responsibility for his irresponsibility in due time. What you cannot achieve through peaceful means cannot be gotten through violent methods.”