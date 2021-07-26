IPOB Identifies Archbishop, Anambra Oil Magnate, Others As Traitors Who Aided Nnamdi Kanu's Arrest, Extradition

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has revealed more Nigerians of Igbo extraction who allegedly helped the Nigerian government in the abduction and extradition of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, from Kenya.

The group alleged that the Archbishop of the Anglican Communion in Enugu, Emmanuel Chukwuma, former Abia Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu and Anambra Oil magnate, Arthur Eze played certain roles in how the IPOB leader, whose trial begins today (Monday), was captured by Kenyan authorities in June.

Nnamdi Kanu

This was contained in a statement by the group’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, to SaharaReporters on Monday.

According to the statement with the title ‘IPOB Reveals More Persons Involved In The Abduction And Extraordinary Rendition Of Nnamdi Kanu’, the group disclosed that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and the Chairman of the Chrome Group, Emeka Offor were the primary financiers of Kanu’s travails from Kenya to Nigeria.

The statement reads, “Following continuous investigations over the betrayal and unlawful rendition of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria, we the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), have discovered more Igbo politicians, greedy businessmen and religious leaders involved in the heinous crime.

“Just as we noted in our earlier statement on the list of traitors involved in this abominable act that we would continue to update the list as investigations continue, we, therefore, wish to update the list based on our latest findings.

“After thorough investigations by our intelligence unit, the following saboteurs were found to have played various roles in the unholy act: Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma of the Anglican communion Enugu; Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Arthur Eze na Ukpo of Anambra State; the Supreme Court Administrator of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma; Chukwuma Soludo; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Emeka Offor; and Dr Chris Nwabueze Ngige.

“While Emeka Offor and Nyesom Wike were the main financiers that bankrolled the project, others played various roles in the act. There are yet few other individuals still under investigation to ascertain their levels of involvement, and we shall not hesitate to update the list as soon as more discoveries are made.

“These traitors who see Nnamdi Kanu as a big threat to their political and business interests are still urging the federal government to deal with him. But we want to make it clear to them that should anything untoward happen to our leader, we shall hold them accountable.

“They are working hard with the security agencies to link our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu with the activities of the unknown gunmen in parts of South East and South-South. Recall that we had a long time ago raised the alarm that the so-called unknown gunmen were the creation of government and its allies to implicate IPOB and the Eastern Security Network, ESN. And we will not seat down again and watch them killing our people without response."