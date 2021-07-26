Radio Biafra-Sacked Simon Ekpa Orders IPOB Members To Observe Sit-At-Home For Nnamdi Kanu

Ekpa, who is a Nigerian-Finnish, gave the directive in a tweet on his official Twitter handle.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 26, 2021

Simon Ekpa, the just disengaged broadcaster of Radio Biafra and a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared a sit-at-home order for all Igbos, particularly supporters of Biafra agitation.

The directive, according to Ekpa, is to show solidarity with the IPOB leader who is expected to appear before the Federal High Court, Abuja today (Monday).

Simon Ekpa

He also enjoined all supporters of Biafra freedom to update their social media profile pictures to that of the fugitive.

“Everyone in Biafraland must observe sit-at-home today in solidarity with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Biafra. Today, Biafra goes to court.

“All Biafrans and lovers of freedom on social media are hereby advised to change their profile pictures to that of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for just this day, 26th day of July, 2021.”

Meanwhile, the group had disengaged Ekpa as a broadcaster from the services of Radio Biafra, for allegedly flouting the laid down rules and regulations of the station. 

SaharaReporters, New York

