Why Igboho Decided Not To Escape From Beninese Custody Through Native Powers – Nigerian Cleric

Oladejo, who had been in Benin Republic since the announcement of Igboho’s arrest last Monday, told journalists that Igboho would go from Benin to Germany

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 26, 2021

A Muslim cleric, Idris Oladejo, has revealed why he believed the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho), decided not to escape from the custody of the operatives in Benin Republic, using his native powers.

Oladejo, popularly called Imam Oladejo, said Igboho indeed had the native powers to "disappear" from custody but had refused to do so because of his wife and the love he had for the Yoruba Nation.

Sunday Igboho

The cleric stated, “Sunday Igboho believes in Allah and he hates cheating, especially cheating the Yoruba Nation. He has those powers and they are from Allah. He can’t disappear here because he doesn’t want any problem for his wife, Oodua Nation and Yoruba Nation. He hates problems; he’s a good man and that’s why I love him.”

Oladejo, who had been in Benin Republic since the announcement of Igboho’s arrest last Monday, told journalists that Igboho would go from Benin to Germany and would return to Nigeria in peace later on.

“I pray, I tell my Allah, I tell my God and Almighty Allah can never disappoint me. Sunday Igboho will not be taken back to Nigeria. From Benin Republic, Sunday Igboho will travel back to Germany, and from Germany, Sunday Igboho will come back to Nigeria in peace.”

SaharaReporters recall that Igboho, following the raid on his house by operatives of the Department of State Services, admitted that he had spiritual powers.

Igboho had added that the guns found in his house were “government’s magic,” stating that he only made use of traditional powers for protection.

SaharaReporters had reported last Thursday that the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, ordered Igboho’s wife to be released while Igboho would remain in custody.

His trial continues today, Monday. 

A source had told SaharaReporters that the activist was not for extradition to Nigeria.

SaharaReporters had reported how Benin Republic police last Monday arrested Igboho at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport in Cotonou, while trying to fly from the country to Germany.

SaharaReporters, New York

