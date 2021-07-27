Baba Ijesha Case: Nigerian Comedian, Princess Accuses Two Other Men Of Sexually Harassing Her Foster Child

Damilola Adekanya, also known as Comedian Princess has identified other two suspects who allegedly sexually harassed her 14-year-old foster child, aside from Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, also known as Baba Ijesha.



While giving evidence in court, Princess narrated before the Lagos Special Offences Court how the embattled actor, Baba Ijesha allegedly raped her 14-year-old foster daughter in her home.

There was, however, a new twist on Tuesday when the defence team, led by Babatunde Ogala, SAN, during cross-examination confronted Princess with a report she had made at the police station accusing one of her neighbours, Damola Adekola of sexually harassing the 14-year-old girl.



The defence team also confronted Princess with an allegation she had made against her gate man, accusing him of exposing himself indecently to her daughter.

Princess, in a response to why the first suspect, Adekola was arrested by the police, said it was in connection with an allegation by her daughter that he (Adekola) had attempted to sexually harass her in December 2020.



She also affirmed that she did not formally report the matter to the police until April 20, 2021, a week after Baba Ijesha's arrest.

When she was asked why she had taken that long before making a report, Princess said she could not remember.

Part of the cross-examination of Princess by Babatunde goes thus:

Babatunde: Who is Damilola Adekola?

Princess: He is my neighbour.

Babatunde: What did you have together?

Princess: We have some business together.

Babatunde: Why was he arrested by the police?

Princess: Because I was told by the victim that he attempted to sexually harass her.

Babatunde: When did the alleged molestation occur?

Princess: In December 2020.

Babatunde: When did you report to the police?

Princess: A week after Baba Ijesha was arrested.

Babatunde: Why did it take you this long to report?

Princess: I can’t remember.

Immediately after the cross-examination, journalists and members of the public inside the court were ordered out of the courtroom to allow the victim, who is a minor, to give her testimony.

The matter was subsequently adjourned till August 11, 2021.