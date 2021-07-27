How Yoruba Nation Agitator, Sunday Igboho Defended Himself In Benin Republic Court—Lawyer

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 27, 2021

Ibrahim Salami, counsel for Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, says the Yoruba Nation agitator denied claims by the Nigerian government that he was involved in trafficking in arms or inciting violence.

 

Salami made this known in an interview on Tuesday, stating that Igboho told the judge that he was put on a watchlist by the Nigerian government for fighting against killer herdsmen.

The Yoruba agitator had appeared in court last Thursday and Monday after he was arrested alongside his wife, Ropo, on Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, Republic of Benin on their way to Germany.

 

When questioned by the judge, the lawyer said, “Igboho explained that what was said about him are false.

 

“He explained that he did not do anything illegal in Nigeria. He clarified that Nigeria has never charged him to a court or jailed him for any offence, he was never arrested for any offence or invited to police station.

 

“Igboho said he never had any criminal record in Nigeria. He told the judge that the Nigerian government was after him because he was defending the Yoruba race against killer Fulani herdsmen. He said that he ran away from Nigeria because the government was after his life.

 

“He was asked when he got to Benin, how he got in and how long. Igboho replied that he left Nigeria on Sunday, got to Benin on Monday and attempted to leave Monday night for Germany before he was arrested.

 

“The judge asked him where he stayed, who drove him and how he escaped security checks. He replied.

 

“What is surprising is that the judge said he was not arrested because he committed an offence. He said he breached Benin (Republic) rules and he should be investigated.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

